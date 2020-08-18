US Markets
AAPL

Taiwan-based Apple supplier Catcher to sell two divisions to China's Lens

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Taiwan-based Catcher Technology, a supplier to Apple Inc, has agreed to sell two units from its Lyra International division in China to Hunan-based Lens Technology Co for $1.43 billion, a company filing showed.

TAIPEI/SHANGHAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan-based Catcher Technology 2474.TW, a supplier to Apple Inc AAPL.O, has agreed to sell two units from its Lyra International division in China to Hunan-based Lens Technology Co 300433.SZ for $1.43 billion, a company filing showed.

Headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Catcher makes metal casings for a range of consumer electronics, including the iPhone.

($1 = 6.9220 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz in Shanghai and Ben Blanchard in Taipei Editing by David Goodman )

((Josh.Horwitz@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830007;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Shape of the Economic Recovery Relative to U.S. Markets

    ING Chief International Economist James Knightly joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the shape of the economic recovery relative to U.S. markets.

    16 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular