Taiwan banks to cut interest rates for personal loans

TAIPEI, March 24 (Reuters) - State-backed Taiwan banks will cut interest rates for personal loans and home mortgages to below the central bank's benchmark rate, the government said on Tuesday, as part of efforts to support the economy during the coronavirus outbreak.

The central bank last week cut interest rates for the first time in more than four years to a new low, lowering its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 1.125%, amid growing fears that the coronavirus could trigger a global recession.

The government is already rolling out a T$60 billion ($1.99 billion) stimulus package and President Tsai Ing-wen has said another T$40 billion in available.

The central bank is also making T$200 billion in preferential loans available to help small and medium-sized businesses particularly hit by the effects of the virus, such as in tourism and transport.

Taiwanese cabinet spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka told reporters that the virus' impact upon the economy was starting to become apparent.

"The measures announced today are another step to prevent further harm to Taiwan's economy," she said.

Other new stimulus measures include a monthly subsidy of T$1,500 for vulnerable groups like the elderly.

The government also confirmed that airlines will get T$50 billion in financial support, which the president had announced last week.

($1 = 30.1860 Taiwan dollars)

