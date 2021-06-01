Taiwan approves Taishin's purchase of Prudential's Taiwan unit

TAIPEI, June 1 (Reuters) - Taiwan said on Tuesday it had approved Taishin Financial Holding Co Ltd's 2887.TW purchase of Prudential Financial Inc's PRU.N Taiwan unit, which it agreed to buy last year for T$5.5 billion ($199.41 million).

Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission said it had granted the approval on Monday.

The U.S. insurer is exiting some Asian markets and in April last year sold its South Korean unit to KB Financial Group Inc 105560.KS for $1.89 billion.

($1 = T$27.5810)

