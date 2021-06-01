US Markets
Taiwan approves Taishin's purchase of Prudential's Taiwan unit

Emily Chan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/© Rick Wilking / Reuters

TAIPEI, June 1 (Reuters) - Taiwan said on Tuesday it had approved Taishin Financial Holding Co Ltd's 2887.TW purchase of Prudential Financial Inc's PRU.N Taiwan unit, which it agreed to buy last year for T$5.5 billion ($199.41 million).

Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission said it had granted the approval on Monday.

The U.S. insurer is exiting some Asian markets and in April last year sold its South Korean unit to KB Financial Group Inc 105560.KS for $1.89 billion.

($1 = T$27.5810)

