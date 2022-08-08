Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.045

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.045 per share on the 31st of August. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.6%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Taitron Components' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Taitron Components was paying a whopping 376% as a dividend, but this only made up 27% of its overall earnings. While the business may be attempting to set a balanced dividend policy, a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 54.2% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 33% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqCM:TAIT Historic Dividend August 8th 2022

Taitron Components Is Still Building Its Track Record

Taitron Components' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2016, the dividend has gone from $0.10 total annually to $0.18. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10% a year over that time. Taitron Components has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Taitron Components has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 54% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Our Thoughts On Taitron Components' Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Taitron Components you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning. Is Taitron Components not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

