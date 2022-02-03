Taitron Components' (NASDAQ:TAIT) Dividend Will Be US$0.045

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.045 per share on the 28th of February. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.7%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Taitron Components' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Taitron Components' earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 56.9% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 32% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqCM:TAIT Historic Dividend February 3rd 2022

Taitron Components Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Taitron Components has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from US$0.10 in 2016 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.18. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 10% over that duration. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see Taitron Components has been growing its earnings per share at 57% a year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

Taitron Components Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Taitron Components that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

