Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TAIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.48, the dividend yield is 4.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TAIT was $4.48, representing a -32.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.60 and a 77.15% increase over the 52 week low of $2.53.

TAIT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as KLA Corporation (KLAC) and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX). TAIT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.36.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tait Dividend History page.

