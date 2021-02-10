Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TAIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TAIT was $4.27, representing a -8.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.69 and a 111.39% increase over the 52 week low of $2.02.

TAIT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as KLA Corporation (KLAC) and TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TAIT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.