Taitron Components Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.05 Per Share

Taitron Components announced a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, targeting $0.20 annually, subject to board approval.

Quiver AI Summary

Taitron Components Incorporated has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on May 30, 2025, to stockholders recorded by May 16, 2025. The company aims to distribute a total annual cash dividend of $0.20 per share in four quarterly installments. Future dividend payments will depend on the Board of Directors' assessment of the policy's benefit to shareholders, and the dividend may be suspended or canceled at their discretion. Taitron, located in Valencia, California, is a significant distributor of a variety of electronic components and offers engineering and manufacturing services to its customers.

Potential Positives

Declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, demonstrating commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Continued target for an annual cash dividend of $0.20 per share indicates a stable dividend policy and potential for regular income for shareholders.

Positive cash flow and financial health implied by the ability to declare dividends, which can enhance investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

The dividend policy is subject to potential suspension or cancellation at the discretion of the Board of Directors, which may create uncertainty for investors regarding future dividend payments.



The targeted annual cash dividend of $0.20 per share could be perceived as low, potentially making the company less attractive to income-focused investors.



The need for the Board of Directors' ongoing determination on the best interests of stockholders may indicate that financial conditions could change, impacting dividend reliability.

FAQ

What is the recent dividend declared by Taitron Components?

Taitron Components has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock.

When will the dividend payment be issued?

The dividend will be payable on May 30, 2025, to stockholders of record as of May 16, 2025.

What is Taitron's annual dividend target?

Taitron targets a cash dividend of $0.20 per share per annum, paid in quarterly installments of $0.05.

Can the dividend policy be changed?

Yes, the Board of Directors can suspend or cancel the dividend policy at any time based on their determination.

What services does Taitron offer besides component distribution?

Taitron also offers value-added engineering and turn-key services for OEM and CEM customers for their projects.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TAIT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $TAIT stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LOS ANGELES, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock, payable on May 30, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 16, 2025. Under our current dividend policy, the Company will target a cash dividend to our stockholders in the amount of $0.20 per share per annum, payable in equal $0.05 per share quarterly installments.





Subsequent dividend declarations and the establishment of record and payment dates for such future dividend payments, if any, are subject to the Board of Directors' continuing determination that the dividend policy is in the best interests of the Company's stockholders. The dividend policy may be suspended or cancelled at the discretion of the Board of Directors at any time.







About Taitron Components







Taitron, based in Valencia, California, is the “Discrete Components Superstore”. The Company distributes a wide variety of transistors, diodes and other discrete semiconductors, optoelectronic devices and passive components to electronic distributors, contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), who incorporate them into their products. In addition, Taitron provides value-added engineering and turn-key services for our existing OEM and CEM customers and providing them with original design and manufacturing services for their multi-year turn-key projects.





CONTACTS:





Taitron Components Incorporated





David Vanderhorst – T: 661-257-6060



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.