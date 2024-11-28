Taiton Resources Secures Shareholder Support in AGM

Taiton Resources Limited (AU:T88) has released an update.

Taiton Resources Limited announced that all resolutions proposed during their 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed. This includes the re-election of a director and approvals for various share and option issuances, reflecting strong shareholder support. Investors might find these developments promising as they indicate strategic growth initiatives.

