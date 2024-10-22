Taiton Resources Plans to Issue New Securities

Taiton Resources Limited (AU:T88) has released an update.

Taiton Resources Limited has announced a proposed issue of 500,000 unlisted options, set to take place on December 2, 2024. This move is part of their strategic efforts to enhance their financial positioning and attract investor interest. The company is looking to strengthen its market presence by listing these securities on the ASX.

