Taiton Resources Expands with Promising Quartz Findings

Taiton Resources Limited has announced the acquisition of 24.28 hectares at the Kingsgate Project in New South Wales, with promising high-purity quartz sample results showing SiO2 percentages up to 99.99% and minimal impurities. The company has commenced field-based exploration in this strategically located area between Sydney and Brisbane, indicating potential growth opportunities for investors.

