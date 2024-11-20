Taiton Resources Director Increases Shareholding

Taiton Resources Limited (AU:T88) has released an update.

Taiton Resources Limited has announced a change in director Noel Ong’s interest, with an acquisition of 20,000 ordinary shares valued at $3,170 through an on-market trade. This adjustment reflects Ong’s increased stake in the company, highlighting the director’s confidence in Taiton Resources’ growth prospects.

