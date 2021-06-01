Taishin gains conditional approval for purchase of Prudential unit

Recasts, adds details

TAIPEI, June 1 (Reuters) - Taiwan has given conditional approval for Taishin Financial Holding Co's 2887.TW purchase of Prudential Financial Inc's PRU.N Taiwan unit, which it agreed to buy last year for T$5.5 billion ($199.41 million).

Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission on Tuesday said it had granted approval on Monday but Taishin would have to place its stake in Chang Hwa Commercial Bank 2801.TW in a trust to guarantee its future capital needs.

The U.S. insurer is exiting some Asian markets and in April last year sold its South Korean unit to KB Financial Group Inc 105560.KS for $1.89 billion.

($1 = 27.5980 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie and David Goodman )

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.