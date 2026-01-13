TaiMed Biologics (TPEX:4147) Price Target Decreased by 31.25% to 134.64

The average one-year price target for TaiMed Biologics (TPEX:4147) has been revised to NT$134.64 / share. This is a decrease of 31.25% from the prior estimate of NT$195.84 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$72.72 to a high of NT$201.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.41% from the latest reported closing price of NT$81.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in TaiMed Biologics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4147 is 0.01%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 9,254K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,712K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,605K shares , representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4147 by 2.96% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,577K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,522K shares , representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4147 by 3.73% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,935K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 613K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 493K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

