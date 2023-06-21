Tailwinds for Public Spaces Overhaul: Watch Air, Water, and Glass

By Doug Milburn, CEO and founder of Advanced Glazings

In the world of public spaces–offices and brick and mortar businesses, hospitals, schools, government buildings, airports–major tectonic plate shifts were already underway pre-COVID. Now, after the pandemic, a virtual crescendo of market forces has arrived to disrupt these environments and the industries that support them. What people now want out of them and expect them to be at even a baseline level has changed remarkably; this is creating significant opportunity for investors paying close attention.

Let’s unpack three big trends that investors need to keep an eye on:

There exists a significant oversupply of poor quality, aging, dark metal buildings ripe for daylighting conversion or they must be demolished.

New legislation has altered building codes in favor of much higher sustainability requirements- a very specific, mandated supply chain is emerging.

Workers are demanding more positive wellness outcomes from public spaces than ever- not just safer spaces, but spaces that make us heal faster, work smarter, and protect us more than ever. Smart blue chips are moving on this now.

Let’s dive in.

Start with the red-hot daylighting sector

Daylighting is the controlled admission of natural light into a building to reduce electric lighting and save energy; it also contributes to other sustainable features such as natural ventilation, passive heating and cooling, and indoor environmental quality.

Daylighting systems manufacturers are where to look first for a great buy right now: companies that make windows, skylights, tubular daylight devices, daylight redirection devices, solar shading devices, and daylight-responsive lighting control systems deserve your attention. And yes, we’ll get to what employees are demanding and how that’s forcing the hand of decision makers for public spaces--but first, let’s look at a pre-pandemic trend compounding it: We were already drowning in crappy metal buildings.

Metal building construction increased 12.9% in 2021 while overall contracting revenue averaged $8,322,776 nationally on metal projects: They clearly remain a popular choice for many industries due to their durability, versatility, short construction times and cost-effectiveness.

Metal buildings must now comply with updated building codes and new state and federal initiatives–especially as more states adopt things like the ASHRAE standards and guidelines for high-performance building design. Every metal building erected to serve the populations of faith-based organizations, manufacturing companies, and schools will need to provide a healthy connection to the outdoors. The daylighting supply chain is where the money is going as a great alternative to demolition.

Experts in upfitting metal buildings with glass for improved daylighting and other required sustainable features are having a profit bonanza. Glass providers offering the highest thermal performance with a very small environmental footprint may soon outsell legacy providers who fail to modernize their glass to meet the new environmental and livability standards.

Air and water purification for employee retention

And of course, then there is the post-COVID push to raise the bar with public spaces for employee satisfaction--something that’s seen plenty of reporting so far.

According to an article in the Harvard Business Review, offices are evolving from places of focused productivity to culture spaces where workers can benefit from socialization, collaboration, and group learning. And according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), renewable energy investment in 2020 reached a record of $303.5 billion, representing a 2% increase compared to the previous year.

From where I sit, virtually the whole renewables sector is worth our time here: SMBs targeting air and water purification for enterprise, solar panel makers, sensor-based waste management firms, sustainable concrete companies, crowd monitoring plays -- even the electric vehicles sector will get a boost from companies adding them to the fleet as part of meeting employee satisfaction demands.

Larger legacy firms that are doing a good job turning their business toward these productivity and worker-satisfaction trends include bluechips like Unilever, Google, Intel, Mircrosoft, Apple, Starbucks and GM. These and many other large and smaller businesses are learning quickly that integrating these technologies and techniques into their real estate portfolio are a winning move. They realize that it will require a somewhat steeper initial cost investment, but the benefits in operational expense and human capital retention will offer ongoing ROI and brand value enhancements.

