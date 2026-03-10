Taikang Bets on Fintech FUTU With New $30 Million Position

Key Points

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd reported buying 182,605 shares of Futu Holdings Limited.

The quarter-end value of the new stake was $29.99 million.

This new position represents 2.97% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management at quarter-end.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 13, 2026, Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd initiated a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU), acquiring 182,605 shares. The estimated value of this purchase is $31.34 million, based on the average closing price over the filing quarter.

What else to know

This is a new position for the fund and represents 2.97% of its $1.01 billion reportable U.S. equity assets as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: Tesla : $62.47 million (6.2% of AUM) Apple : $56.63 million (5.6% of AUM) Vanguard S&P 500 ETF : $52.31 million (5.2% of AUM) Alphabet Class C shares: $51.08 million (5% of AUM) Nvidia : $40.89 million (4% of AUM)

As of Feb. 16, 2026, shares of Futu were priced at $146.72, up 20.4% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 7.2 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $19.95 billion Price (as of market close 2/16/26) $146.72 Revenue (TTM) $2.67 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.26 billion

Company snapshot

Offers digitalized securities brokerage, margin financing, and wealth management product distribution via Futubull and Moomoo platforms.

Generates revenue primarily from commissions, margin financing, fund distribution, and value-added financial services within its digital ecosystem.

Serves individual and institutional investors in Hong Kong and internationally, targeting tech-savvy and cross-border clients seeking online investment solutions.

Futu Holdings Limited is a leading digital financial services provider, leveraging technology to deliver brokerage and wealth management products at scale. The company’s integrated platforms, Futubull and Moomoo, enable efficient access to global capital markets and a suite of investment products.

What this transaction means for investors

Tencent-backed Futu is a digital brokerage and fintech company based in Hong Kong. The stock has gained 35% year over year as of March 10, outperforming the S&P 500’s 22.57% total return. Digitally native fintech peers Robinhood Markets and Coinbase Global have gained 122.7% and 11.47% over the same time frame. That range of returns signals the potential for both risk and reward within the digital brokerage space.

Unlike its peers listed above, Futu also faces an international challenge, as stocks of high-growth China-based companies can experience significant swings in sentiment as investors weigh possible regulatory risks against explosive upside potential.

Futu will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending Dec. 31, 2025, on March 12. Investors may want to watch for management’s comments and guidance for this year before committing to this fintech play.

Sarah Sidlow has positions in Alphabet, Apple, Nvidia, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Nvidia, Tencent, Tesla, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

