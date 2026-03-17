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Taiheiyo Cement Signs Soil Stabilization Agreement With Semen Indonesia

March 17, 2026 — 02:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Taiheiyo Cement Corp. (5233.T, TIE.DU, THYCY, THYCF), on Tuesday announced that it has signed a soil stabilization business agreement with PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (SMGR.JK) and its subsidiaries to collaborate on a joint soil stabilization business in Indonesia.

Under the agreement, Taiheiyo Cement and its subsidiary PT Taiheiyo International Indonesia, along with group company Onoda Chemico Co., will deploy their soil stabilization technologies.

The company said that the effort will be supported by the manufacturing and distribution capabilities of the Semen Indonesia Group.

The agreement builds on an existing partnership established in 2020, under which the companies have cooperated in areas including exports, soil stabilizers, and research and development.

The collaboration aims to address rising demand for soil stabilization in Indonesia, where earthquake risks and large areas of soft ground are driving the need for stronger infrastructure support.

Taiheiyo Cement is currently trading 2.06% higher at IDR 2,480 on the Jakarta Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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