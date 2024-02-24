Taiheiyo Cement Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (THYCY) Price Target Increased by 48.04% to 7.38

The average one-year price target for Taiheiyo Cement Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:THYCY) has been revised to 7.38 / share. This is an increase of 48.04% from the prior estimate of 4.98 dated March 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.56 to a high of 9.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.68% from the latest reported closing price of 5.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taiheiyo Cement Corporation - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THYCY is 0.14%, a decrease of 1.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.90% to 18,201K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 2,367K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 1,932K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,934K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THYCY by 10.12% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,582K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,533K shares, representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THYCY by 6.00% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,058K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 953K shares, representing an increase of 9.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THYCY by 1.44% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 912K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 908K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THYCY by 5.90% over the last quarter.

