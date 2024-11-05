News & Insights

Taihei Dengyo Cancels Acquisition Plan for Maintech

November 05, 2024 — 03:24 am EST

Taihei Dengyo Kaisha, Ltd. (JP:1968) has released an update.

Taihei Dengyo Kaisha, Ltd. has decided to cancel its plans to acquire shares of Maintech Engineering & Supplies Pte. Ltd. due to difficulties in meeting certain conditions. The cancellation is expected to have a negligible impact on the company’s financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

