Taihei Dengyo Cancels Acquisition Plan for Maintech

Taihei Dengyo Kaisha, Ltd. has decided to cancel its plans to acquire shares of Maintech Engineering & Supplies Pte. Ltd. due to difficulties in meeting certain conditions. The cancellation is expected to have a negligible impact on the company’s financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

