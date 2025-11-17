Taihan Cable & Solution Co. (KOSE:001440) Price Target Increased by 18.35% to 23,842.50

The average one-year price target for Taihan Cable & Solution Co. (KOSE:001440) has been revised to ₩23,842.50 / share. This is an increase of 18.35% from the prior estimate of ₩20,145.00 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩19,190.00 to a high of ₩26,250.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.67% from the latest reported closing price of ₩24,750.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taihan Cable & Solution Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 001440 is 0.02%, an increase of 16.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 42.18% to 5,346K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,549K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 760K shares , representing an increase of 50.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 001440 by 159.75% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 967K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares , representing an increase of 51.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 001440 by 194.77% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 823K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 812K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 001440 by 4.90% over the last quarter.

GRID - First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund holds 438K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 425K shares , representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 001440 by 30.89% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 358K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares , representing an increase of 50.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 001440 by 150.49% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.