Taiga Building Prod Profit Drops In Q3

(RTTNews) - Taiga Building Prod (TBL.TO) revealed earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$12.80 million, or C$0.12 per share. This compares with C$14.33 million, or C$0.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to C$431.27 million from C$423.88 million last year.

Taiga Building Prod earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$12.80 Mln. vs. C$14.33 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.12 vs. C$0.13 last year. -Revenue: C$431.27 Mln vs. C$423.88 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.