Tai United Holdings Updates Board of Directors

October 31, 2024 — 07:14 am EDT

Tai United Holdings (HK:0718) has released an update.

Tai United Holdings Limited has announced an updated board of directors, consisting of six members, effective from October 31, 2024. The new board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, each serving on various committees to oversee audit, remuneration, and nomination functions. This restructuring aims to enhance the company’s governance and strategic oversight.

