Tai Sang Land Welcomes New Audit Committee Member

May 24, 2024 — 05:42 am EDT

Tai Sang Land Development Limited (HK:0089) has released an update.

Tai Sang Land Development Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Ho Chi Keung as an independent non-executive director and a member of their audit committee following the annual general meeting on May 24, 2024. Mr. Ho’s director’s fee has been set at HK$191,000 for the year, as approved by the company’s shareholders. His biographical details and other required information have been previously disclosed and remain unchanged.

