Tai Sang Land Reveals Board and Committee Members

Tai Sang Land Development Limited has announced its current 10-member board of directors, including Executive Directors led by Mr. William Ma as Chairman and CEO, a Non-executive Director, and four Independent Non-executive Directors. The company also outlined the composition of its three key committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, each chaired by members with significant oversight roles.

