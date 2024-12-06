Tai Ping Carpets Reveals Board Structure and Committees

Tai Ping Carpets International (HK:0146) has released an update.
Tai Ping Carpets International Limited has announced its board of directors, highlighting the roles and responsibilities of its executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The company has also detailed the composition of its executive, audit, remuneration, and nomination committees. This organizational structure aims to enhance governance and operational efficiency.
