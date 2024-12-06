Tai Ping Carpets Reveals Board Structure and Committees

Tai Ping Carpets International (HK:0146) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tai Ping Carpets International Limited has announced its board of directors, highlighting the roles and responsibilities of its executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The company has also detailed the composition of its executive, audit, remuneration, and nomination committees. This organizational structure aims to enhance governance and operational efficiency.

For further insights into HK:0146 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.