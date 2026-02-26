Tai Cheung Holdings (SEHK:88) Price Target Increased by 19.45% to 4.89

The average one-year price target for Tai Cheung Holdings (SEHK:88) has been revised to HK$4.89 / share. This is an increase of 19.45% from the prior estimate of HK$4.09 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$4.84 to a high of HK$5.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.46% from the latest reported closing price of HK$4.09 / share.

Tai Cheung Holdings Maintains 6.00% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 6.00%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 2.85. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tai Cheung Holdings. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 88 is 0.16%, an increase of 17.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.77% to 17,311K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIRAX - Fidelity International Real Estate Fund Fidelity Advisor International Real Estate Fund: holds 11,187K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,874K shares , representing a decrease of 6.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 88 by 1.17% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,977K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,322K shares , representing a decrease of 11.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 88 by 5.02% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,557K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,103K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 192K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

