Tai Cheung Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividend

November 18, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

November 18, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Tai Cheung Holdings Limited (HK:0088) has released an update.

Tai Cheung Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to discuss the approval of its interim financial results for the first half of the year and the potential declaration of an interim dividend. This announcement may interest investors keen on the company’s financial performance and dividend prospects.

For further insights into HK:0088 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

