Tai Cheung Holdings Declares Interim Dividend for 2024

Tai Cheung Holdings Limited (HK:0088) has released an update.
Tai Cheung Holdings Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.12 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024. Shareholders can expect the payment on January 7, 2025, with the ex-dividend date set for December 11, 2024. This ordinary semi-annual dividend reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to rewarding its investors.
