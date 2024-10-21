TAG Oil Launches $10M Offering for Egyptian Expansion

TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) has released an update.

TAG Oil Ltd. is launching a $10 million public offering to fund its exploration and development projects in Egypt’s Western Desert. The proceeds will be used for activities like drilling new wells and re-entering existing ones, as well as preparing for a potential joint venture. This move is part of TAG Oil’s strategy to expand its operations and capitalize on both unconventional and conventional opportunities in the region.

