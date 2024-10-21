News & Insights

Stocks

TAG Oil Launches $10M Offering for Egyptian Expansion

October 21, 2024 — 06:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) has released an update.

TAG Oil Ltd. is launching a $10 million public offering to fund its exploration and development projects in Egypt’s Western Desert. The proceeds will be used for activities like drilling new wells and re-entering existing ones, as well as preparing for a potential joint venture. This move is part of TAG Oil’s strategy to expand its operations and capitalize on both unconventional and conventional opportunities in the region.

For further insights into TSE:TAO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.