News & Insights

Stocks

TAG Oil Advances Long-Term Production Goals

May 28, 2024 — 10:34 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) has released an update.

TAG Oil Ltd. has successfully completed the initial flow-back operation at its BED4-T100 horizontal well, moving to long-term production by installing new production tubing and a jet pump. The company expects to reveal the well’s productivity potential with a 10-day initial production average by late June. TAG Oil’s CEO, Toby Pierce, emphasized the significance of this development step in enhancing oil extraction efficiency and potentially increasing production rates.

For further insights into TSE:TAO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.