TAG Oil Advances Long-Term Production Goals

TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) has released an update.

TAG Oil Ltd. has successfully completed the initial flow-back operation at its BED4-T100 horizontal well, moving to long-term production by installing new production tubing and a jet pump. The company expects to reveal the well’s productivity potential with a 10-day initial production average by late June. TAG Oil’s CEO, Toby Pierce, emphasized the significance of this development step in enhancing oil extraction efficiency and potentially increasing production rates.

