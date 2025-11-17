TAG Immobilien (TAGOF) Price Target Increased by 17.50% to 22.83

The average one-year price target for TAG Immobilien (OTCPK:TAGOF) has been revised to $22.83 / share. This is an increase of 17.50% from the prior estimate of $19.43 dated July 17, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.61 to a high of $28.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.86% from the latest reported closing price of $15.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in TAG Immobilien. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAGOF is 0.28%, an increase of 9.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.98% to 20,670K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,398K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,139K shares , representing an increase of 10.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAGOF by 2.93% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,498K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,328K shares , representing an increase of 11.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAGOF by 30.26% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,498K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,529K shares , representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAGOF by 10.41% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 1,417K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,463K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAGOF by 9.69% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 1,176K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

