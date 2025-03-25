News & Insights

Markets

TAG Immobilien Swings Annual Profit; Resumes Dividend

March 25, 2025 — 03:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - German property company TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) on Tuesday turned to profit for fiscal 2024, helped by higher Funds from Operations, or FFO I. The company also provided outlook for the next year and announced the resumption of divided payment.

The company posted consolidated net profit of 122.1 million euros for full-year 2024, compared to a loss of 410.9 million euros a year ago.

FFO I for the year came in at 175.1 million euros, higher than last year's 171.7 million euros. This was above the company's guidance of between 170 million euros and 174 million euros. On a per share basis, FFO I rose to 1.00 euro from 0.98 euro in the previous year. For the year, FFO II declined to 239.4 million euros from 255.6 million euros a year ago. On a per share basis, FFO II was 1.36 euros, down from 1.46 euros last year. FFO II for the year, however, exceeded the outlook of between 217 million euros and 223 million euros by 9 percent.

The company's rental income, excluding net actual rent, rose to 360.2 million euros from 350.8 million euros a year ago.

Total adjusted EBITDA, however, declined to 315.1 million euros from 337.0 million euros in the prior year.

Looking ahead, in fiscal 2025, the company expects FFO I in the range of 172 million euros and 176 million euros. FFO II is projected between 233 million euros and 243 million euros.

Adjusted net income from sales Poland for fiscal 2025 is expected between 61 million euros and 67 million euros.

The company's Board plans to propose a dividend payment for fiscal 2024 at the next Annual General Meeting in May. It is to be based on a pay-out ratio of 40 percent of FFO I and thus amounts to 0.40 euro per share. Shareholders can choose between a cash distribution or cash dividend and new TAG shares or scrip dividend.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.