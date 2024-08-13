News & Insights

TAG Immobilien H1 FFO II Rises

August 13, 2024 — 01:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - TAG Immobilien AG reported first half FFO I of 88.1 million euros compared to 89.1 million euros, prior year. FFO I per share was 0.50 euros compared to 0.51 euros. FFO II per share was 0.69 euros compared to 0.64 euros.

Consolidated net loss was 7.1 million euros compared to a loss of 304.7 million euros. Loss per share was 0.04 euros compared to a loss of 1.77 euros.

Rental income increased to 178.2 million euros from 174.1 million euros.

