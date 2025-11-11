Markets

TAG Immobilien 9-month FFO I Rises; Increases Guidance For 2025

November 11, 2025 — 01:43 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TAG Immobilien reported nine month FFO I increased to 135.8 million euros from 130.5 million euros, last year. FFO I per share 0.76 euros compared to 0.74 euros. FFO II was 169.3 million euros compared to 167.5 million euros. FFO II per share was 0.95 euros, flat with prior year.

Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company of 301.18 million euros compared to 30.48 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 1.63 euros compared to 0.17 euros. Net rental income increased to 228.24 million euros from 216.67 million euros, last year. Sales result was 36.59 million euros compared to 45.86 million euros.

FFO I guidance for 2025 has been increased to 174-179 million euros, from prior guidance range of 172-176 million euros. FFO II guidance for 2025 has been increased to 235-246 million euros, from prior outlook range of 233-243 million euros. For fiscal 2026, the company expects: FFO I in a range of 187-197 million euros, and FFO II in a range of 279-295 million euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.