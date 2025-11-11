TAG Immobilien 9-month FFO I Rises; Increases Guidance For 2025

(RTTNews) - TAG Immobilien reported nine month FFO I increased to 135.8 million euros from 130.5 million euros, last year. FFO I per share 0.76 euros compared to 0.74 euros. FFO II was 169.3 million euros compared to 167.5 million euros. FFO II per share was 0.95 euros, flat with prior year.

Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company of 301.18 million euros compared to 30.48 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 1.63 euros compared to 0.17 euros. Net rental income increased to 228.24 million euros from 216.67 million euros, last year. Sales result was 36.59 million euros compared to 45.86 million euros.

FFO I guidance for 2025 has been increased to 174-179 million euros, from prior guidance range of 172-176 million euros. FFO II guidance for 2025 has been increased to 235-246 million euros, from prior outlook range of 233-243 million euros. For fiscal 2026, the company expects: FFO I in a range of 187-197 million euros, and FFO II in a range of 279-295 million euros.

