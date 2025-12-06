Taewoong Co. (KOSDAQ:044490) Price Target Decreased by 20.83% to 38,760.00

The average one-year price target for Taewoong Co. (KOSDAQ:044490) has been revised to ₩38,760.00 / share. This is a decrease of 20.83% from the prior estimate of ₩48,960.00 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩38,380.00 to a high of ₩39,900.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.43% from the latest reported closing price of ₩28,000.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taewoong Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 044490 is 0.03%, an increase of 16.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.06% to 214K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 70K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 044490 by 150.10% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing a decrease of 75.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 044490 by 40.25% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 25K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Korea Fund holds 23K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

