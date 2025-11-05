Is Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TCMD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 18.47, while its industry has an average P/E of 29.61. Over the past 52 weeks, TCMD's Forward P/E has been as high as 26.13 and as low as 13.41, with a median of 18.82.

Another notable valuation metric for TCMD is its P/B ratio of 1.68. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.46. Over the past 12 months, TCMD's P/B has been as high as 2.23 and as low as 1.08, with a median of 1.60.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. TCMD has a P/S ratio of 1.59. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.28.

Finally, investors should note that TCMD has a P/CF ratio of 14.89. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 22.04. Over the past 52 weeks, TCMD's P/CF has been as high as 21.40 and as low as 8.46, with a median of 14.31.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Tactile Systems Technology is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TCMD feels like a great value stock at the moment.

