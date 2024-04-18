Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) ended the recent trading session at $14.14, demonstrating a -0.14% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.22% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.52%.

Shares of the medical device maker witnessed a loss of 13.87% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 6.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tactile Systems Technology in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 6, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.11, reflecting a 266.67% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $59.19 million, up 0.57% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $302.89 million, indicating changes of -55.91% and +10.37%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Tactile Systems Technology. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Tactile Systems Technology is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Tactile Systems Technology is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.14, so one might conclude that Tactile Systems Technology is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.