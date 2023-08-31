Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Price Target Increased by 8.54% to 30.26

The average one-year price target for Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) has been revised to 30.26 / share. This is an increase of 8.54% from the prior estimate of 27.88 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.29 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.11% from the latest reported closing price of 19.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tactile Systems Technology. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 8.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCMD is 0.14%, an increase of 13.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 22,323K shares. The put/call ratio of TCMD is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 970K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 805K shares, representing an increase of 17.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 20.82% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 711K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 34.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 702K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 602K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 640K shares, representing a decrease of 6.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 40.12% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 566K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 577K shares, representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 80.57% over the last quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapy devices that treat chronic swelling conditions such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. Tactile Medical's Mission is to help people suffering from chronic diseases live better and care for themselves at home. The Company's unique offering includes advanced, clinically proven pneumatic compression devices, as well as continuity of care services provided by a national network of product specialists and trainers, reimbursement experts, patient advocates and clinicians. This combination of products and services ensures that tens of thousands of patients annually receive the at-home treatment necessary to better manage their chronic conditions. Tactile Medical takes pride in the fact that its solutions help increase clinical efficacy, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients with chronic conditions.

