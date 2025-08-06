Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, TCMD broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of TCMD have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 25.7%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that TCMD could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider TCMD's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 2 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on TCMD for more gains in the near future.

