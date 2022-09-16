Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) investors are sitting on a loss of 83% if they invested three years ago

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) share price has gained 18% in the last three months. But the last three years have seen a terrible decline. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 83% in the last three years. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. But the more important question is whether the underlying business can justify a higher price still. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Tactile Systems Technology saw its share price decline over the three years in which its EPS also dropped, falling to a loss. Due to the loss, it's not easy to use EPS as a reliable guide to the business. But it's safe to say we'd generally expect the share price to be lower as a result!

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGM:TCMD Earnings Per Share Growth September 16th 2022

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 17% in the twelve months, Tactile Systems Technology shareholders did even worse, losing 80%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 12% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

