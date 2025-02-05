Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Scheduled to Release Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on February 18, 2025

Tactile Systems Technology will release Q4 and FY 2024 financial results on February 18, 2025, with a conference call to follow.

Quiver AI Summary

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (Tactile Medical) has announced that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results on February 18, 2025, after the market closes. Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results, which can be accessed by dialing the provided numbers or through a live webcast on the company's investor relations website. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the event. Tactile Medical specializes in developing therapies for chronic conditions like lymphedema and chronic pulmonary disease, aiming to improve patient quality of life and reduce healthcare costs by providing at-home treatment options.

Potential Positives

Announcement of fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results indicates transparency and communication with investors, which can enhance investor confidence.

Management is hosting a conference call for Q&A, allowing for direct engagement with stakeholders, which can strengthen relationships and clarify company direction.

Tactile Medical continues to position itself as a leader in at-home therapies for chronic conditions, highlighting its commitment to improving patient care, which can enhance brand reputation.

The company’s focus on underserved chronic conditions showcases its dedication to addressing significant healthcare needs, potentially attracting positive attention from both investors and the healthcare community.

Potential Negatives

The lack of specific financial results in the announcement may create uncertainty among investors about the company’s performance in the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024.



Timing of the release, post-market hours, might limit immediate investor reaction and could lead to negative sentiment if results are unfavorable.



No prior guidance or expectations were provided, which could reflect a lack of transparency or preparedness in communicating financial health to stakeholders.

FAQ

When will Tactile Medical release its financial results?

Tactile Medical will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results on February 18, 2025.

How can I participate in the Tactile Medical conference call?

To participate, dial 877-407-3088 (or 201-389-0927 internationally) and use access code 13751026.

Where can I find the webcast for the financial results call?

The live webcast will be available in the investor relations section of Tactile Medical's website at investors.tactilemedical.com.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available for two weeks at 877-660-6853 (201-612-7415 for international) with access code 13751026.

What conditions does Tactile Medical's therapies address?

Tactile Medical provides therapies for chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency, and chronic pulmonary disease.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TCMD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TCMD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR TINA SMITH purchased up to $100,000 on 11/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$TCMD Insider Trading Activity

$TCMD insiders have traded $TCMD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHERRI LEE FERSTLER (Senior VP, Sales) sold 1,550 shares for an estimated $20,262

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TCMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $TCMD stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”; the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company providing therapies for people with chronic disorders, today announced that fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results will be released after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.





Management will host a conference call with a question and answer session at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 18, 2025, to discuss the results of the quarter and fiscal year. Those who would like to participate may dial 877-407-3088 (201-389-0927 for international callers) and provide access code 13751026. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.tactilemedical.com.





For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 877-660-6853 (201-612-7415 for international callers); access code 13751026. The webcast will be archived at investors.tactilemedical.com.









About Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (DBA Tactile Medical)









Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. Tactile Medical collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.







Investor Inquiries:







Sam Bentzinger





Gilmartin Group





investorrelations@tactilemedical.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.