Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Scheduled to Release Q2 Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on August 4, 2025

Tactile Medical will announce Q2 fiscal results on August 4, 2025, with a conference call at 5 PM ET.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (Tactile Medical) announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 on August 4, 2025, after the market closes. The company's management will hold a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results, accessible by phone or via a live webcast on their investor relations website. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the event. Tactile Medical focuses on therapies for chronic conditions such as lymphedema and chronic pulmonary disease, aiming to improve patient care and quality of life while collaborating with clinicians to enhance access and reduce healthcare costs.

$TCMD Insider Trading Activity

$TCMD insiders have traded $TCMD stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL L. REUVERS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,276 shares for an estimated $560,996 .

. KRISTIE BURNS (Sr. VP Mktg & Clinical Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,298 shares for an estimated $163,912 .

. ELAINE M. BIRKEMEYER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,765 shares for an estimated $114,554 .

. WILLIAM W BURKE sold 3,300 shares for an estimated $31,911

SHERI LOUISE DODD (Chief Executive Officer) sold 3,149 shares for an estimated $30,954

$TCMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $TCMD stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TCMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TCMD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TCMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Adam Maeder from Piper Sandler set a target price of $14.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Kyle Bauser from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $18.0 on 02/19/2025

MINNEAPOLIS, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”; the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company providing therapies for people with chronic disorders, today announced that second quarter of fiscal year 2025 financial results will be released after the market closes on Monday, August 4, 2025.





Management will host a conference call with a question and answer session at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 4, 2025, to discuss the results of the quarter. Those who would like to participate may dial 877-407-3088 (201-389-0927 for international callers) and provide access code 13754589. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.tactilemedical.com.





For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 877-660-6853 (201-612-7415 for international callers); access code 13754589. The webcast will be archived at investors.tactilemedical.com.









About Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (DBA Tactile Medical)









Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. Tactile Medical collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.







Investor Inquiries:







Sam Bentzinger





Gilmartin Group





investorrelations@tactilemedical.com



