Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Updates Revenue Outlook

Tactile Medical reports Q1 2025 results with slight revenue growth, increased gross margin, and a higher net loss compared to Q1 2024.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing a modest revenue increase of 0.3% year-over-year to $61.3 million, driven by a 22% rise in airway clearance product sales, which offset a 3% decline in lymphedema product line revenue. The company's gross margin improved to 74%, up from 71% in the previous year, but it experienced a net loss of $3.0 million, compared to $2.2 million in the same quarter of 2024. Additionally, Tactile Medical launched a new customer relationship management tool and expanded its Nimbl product to lower extremity conditions. The company repurchased $10 million of its stock and updated its financial outlook for 2025, now expecting total revenue between $309 million and $315 million, a reduction from earlier estimates. Tactile Medical remains focused on strategic initiatives to enhance growth and maintain its market position in medical device lymphatic therapy.

Potential Positives

Total revenue increased 0.3% year-over-year to $61.3 million, indicating slight growth despite challenging conditions.

Gross margin improved to 74% from 71% in Q1 2024, showcasing enhanced profitability on sales.

The company successfully expanded the launch of Nimbl to include patients with lower extremity lymphedema, tapping into a larger market segment.

A share repurchase program saw $10 million in stock repurchased, reflecting the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Net loss increased to $3.0 million in Q1 2025 from $2.2 million in Q1 2024, indicating worsening financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.3 million in Q1 2025 compared to a positive $1.0 million in Q1 2024 suggests a significant decline in operational profitability.

Revenue growth was only 0.3%, which may indicate stagnation in the company's core business amid strategic investments that are yet to yield results.

FAQ

What were Tactile Medical's total revenues in Q1 2025?

Total revenues for Tactile Medical in Q1 2025 were $61.3 million, reflecting a 0.3% increase year-over-year.

How did Tactile Medical's gross margin change in Q1 2025?

Gross margin improved to 74% in Q1 2025, compared to 71% in Q1 2024.

What was Tactile Medical's net loss in Q1 2025?

The net loss for Tactile Medical in Q1 2025 was $3.0 million, or $(0.13) per diluted share.

What strategic initiatives did Tactile Medical implement recently?

Tactile Medical launched Nimbl for lower extremity conditions and adopted a new CRM tool to enhance sales productivity.

What is Tactile Medical's updated revenue outlook for 2025?

The updated revenue outlook for 2025 is projected between $309 million to $315 million, indicating 5% to 8% growth year-over-year.

$TCMD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TCMD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR TINA SMITH purchased up to $100,000 on 11/12.

$TCMD Insider Trading Activity

$TCMD insiders have traded $TCMD stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL L. REUVERS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,276 shares for an estimated $560,996 .

. KRISTIE BURNS (Sr. VP Mktg & Clinical Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,298 shares for an estimated $163,912 .

. ELAINE M. BIRKEMEYER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,844 shares for an estimated $85,517.

$TCMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $TCMD stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MINNEAPOLIS, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”; the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company providing therapies for people with chronic disorders, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.









First Quarter 2025 Summary & Recent Business Highlights:











Total revenue increased 0.3% year-over-year to $61.3 million



Total revenue increased 0.3% year-over-year to $61.3 million



Gross margin of 74% versus 71% in Q1 2024



Gross margin of 74% versus 71% in Q1 2024



Net loss of $3.0 million versus $2.2 million in Q1 2024



Net loss of $3.0 million versus $2.2 million in Q1 2024



Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.3 million versus positive Adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 million in Q1 2024



Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.3 million versus positive Adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 million in Q1 2024



Repurchased $10.0 million of stock under the Company’s share repurchase program



Repurchased $10.0 million of stock under the Company’s share repurchase program



Expanded launch of Nimbl to include patients with lower extremity conditions, the largest segment of the lymphedema market



Expanded launch of Nimbl to include patients with lower extremity conditions, the largest segment of the lymphedema market



Completed launch of a new customer relationship management (CRM) tool and previously announced optimization of sales organization











“Through the first quarter our team executed on several highly strategic, growth-oriented priorities. We launched Nimbl for lower extremity lymphedema, completed efforts to optimize our sales organization for scale and efficiency, and implemented a new CRM tool that equips our team with best-in-class resources to more efficiently reach lymphedema patients,” said Sheri Dodd, Chief Executive Officer of Tactile Medical.





“While these efforts have had a temporary impact on sales force productivity, we are thrilled with the progress made and firmly believe these transformational actions are essential to positioning Tactile for consistent, long-term growth. Our underlying business fundamentals remain firmly in place and we are meaningfully advancing each of our three 2025 strategic priorities to remain the competitive market share leader in medical device lymphatic therapy.”









First Quarter 2025 Financial Results









Total revenue in the first quarter of 2025 increased $180 thousand, or 0.3%, to $61.3 million, compared to $61.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in total revenue was attributable to an increase of $1.9 million, or 22%, in sales of the airway clearance product line, offset by a decrease of $1.8 million, or 3%, in sales and rentals of the lymphedema product line in the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to the first quarter of 2024. The increase in airway clearance product line revenue was primarily attributable to increased placements of AffloVest among our durable medical equipment (DME) partners, while the decrease in lymphedema product line revenue was primarily attributable to a decrease in headcount of our field sales team.





Gross profit in the first quarter of 2025 increased $1.9 million, or 4%, to $45.3 million, compared to $43.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. Gross margin was 74% of revenue, compared to 71% of revenue in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in gross profit was primarily attributable to lower manufacturing and warranty costs.





Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2025 increased $3.5 million, or 8%, to $49.9 million, compared to $46.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in operating expenses was primarily attributable to planned strategic investments.





Operating loss was $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.





Other income was $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, and consisted primarily of interest income, net.





Income tax benefit was $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2024.





Net loss in the first quarter of 2025 was $3.0 million, or $(0.13) per diluted share, compared to $2.2 million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024.





Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net loss per share were 23.7 million in each of the first quarters of 2025 and 2024.





Adjusted EBITDA loss was $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to positive Adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.









Balance Sheet Summary









As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $83.6 million in cash and $25.5 million of outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement, compared to $94.4 million in cash and $26.3 million of outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement as of December 31, 2024. The Company repurchased $10.0 million of its stock during the first quarter under its repurchase program. As of March 31, 2025, $16.5 million remained available under the Company’s $30.0 million share repurchase program, which expires October 31, 2026.









2025 Financial Outlook









The Company is updating its 2025 financial outlook and now expects full year 2025 total revenue in the range of $309 million to $315 million, representing growth of approximately 5% to 8% year-over-year, compared to total revenue of $293.0 million in 2024. The Company’s prior 2025 guidance expectation was total revenue in the range of $316 million to $322 million, representing growth of approximately 8% to 10% year-over-year.





The Company now also expects full year 2025 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $32 million to $34 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $37.1 million in 2024. The Company’s prior 2025 guidance expectation was adjusted EBITDA in the range of $35 million to $37 million.









Conference Call









Management will host a conference call with a question-and-answer session at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 5, 2025, to discuss the results of the quarter. Those who would like to participate may dial 877-407-3088 (201-389-0927 for international callers) and provide access code 13752588. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.tactilemedical.com.





For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 877-660-6853 (201-612-7415 for international callers); access code 13752588. The webcast will be archived at investors.tactilemedical.com.









About Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (DBA Tactile Medical)









Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. Tactile Medical collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.









Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









This release contains forward-looking statements, including guidance for the full year 2025. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “confident,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “project,” “goals,” “look forward,” “poised,” “designed,” “plan,” “return,” “focused,” “prospects” or “remain” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties outside of the Company’s control that can make such statements untrue, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to obtain reimbursement from third-party payers for its products; adverse economic conditions, including inflation, rising interest rates or a recession; the adequacy of the Company’s liquidity to pursue its business objectives; price increases for supplies and components; wage and component price inflation; loss of a key supplier or other supply chain disruptions; entry of new competitors and/or competitive products; compliance with and changes in federal, state and local government regulation; technological obsolescence of, or quality issues with, the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to expand its business through strategic acquisitions; the Company’s ability to integrate acquisitions and related businesses; the effects of current and future U.S. and foreign trade policy and tariff actions; or the inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









This press release includes the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA, which differs from financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA in this release represents net income (loss), plus interest expense, net, or less interest income, net, less income tax benefit or plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus stock-based compensation expense and plus executive transition costs. Reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in this press release.





This non-GAAP financial measure is presented because the Company believes it is a useful indicator of its operating performance. Management uses this measure principally as a measure of the Company’s operating performance and for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company’s annual operating plan and financial projections. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors as supplemental information and because it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in its industry. The Company also believes this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to its management and investors as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is used as a performance metric in the Company’s compensation program.





The non-GAAP financial measure presented in this release should not be considered as an alternative to, or superior to, its respective GAAP financial measure, as a measure of financial performance or cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and it should not be construed to imply that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management’s discretionary use, as it does not reflect certain cash requirements such as tax payments, debt service requirements, capital expenditures and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future. Adjusted EBITDA contains certain other limitations, including the failure to reflect our cash expenditures, cash requirements for working capital needs and cash costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. In evaluating non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company’s presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on the Company’s GAAP results in addition to using non-GAAP financial measures on a supplemental basis. The Company’s definition of these non-GAAP financial measures is not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.











































Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.













Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(Unaudited)



















March 31,













December 31,











(In thousands, except share and per share data)











2025













2024















Assets



































Current assets



































Cash









$





83,619









$





94,367









Accounts receivable, net













35,693













44,937









Net investment in leases













14,850













14,540









Inventories













18,867













18,666









Income taxes receivable













1,193













—









Prepaid expenses and other current assets













5,900













5,053









Total current assets













160,122













177,563











Non-current assets



































Property and equipment, net













5,391













5,603









Right of use operating lease assets













16,174













16,633









Intangible assets, net













41,866













42,789









Goodwill













31,063













31,063









Deferred income taxes













18,059













18,311









Other non-current assets













7,567













5,962









Total non-current assets













120,120













120,361











Total assets











$





280,242









$





297,924













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







































Current liabilities



































Accounts payable









$





7,224









$





5,648









Note payable













2,956













2,956









Accrued payroll and related taxes













10,929













17,923









Accrued expenses













7,177













7,780









Income taxes payable













—













270









Operating lease liabilities













3,036













2,980









Other current liabilities













4,079













3,147









Total current liabilities













35,401













40,704











Non-current liabilities



































Note payable, non-current













22,481













23,220









Accrued warranty reserve, non-current













1,201













1,209









Income taxes payable, non-current













355













239









Operating lease liabilities, non-current













15,173













15,955









Total non-current liabilities













39,210













40,623











Total liabilities















74,611













81,327











































Stockholders’ equity:



































Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024













—













—









Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 23,584,471 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025; 23,883,475 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024













24













24









Additional paid-in capital













172,727













180,719









Retained earnings













32,880













35,854











Total stockholders’ equity















205,631













216,597











Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity











$





280,242









$





297,924























































































Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations











(Unaudited)



















































































Three Months Ended





















March 31,











(In thousands, except share and per share data)











2025

















2024

















Revenue



































Sales revenue









$





52,469













$





53,307













Rental revenue













8,799

















7,781













Total revenue













61,268

















61,088















Cost of revenue



































Cost of sales revenue













13,891

















14,944













Cost of rental revenue













2,031

















2,715













Total cost of revenue













15,922

















17,659















Gross profit



































Gross profit - sales revenue













38,578

















38,363













Gross profit - rental revenue













6,768

















5,066













Gross profit













45,346

















43,429















Operating expenses



































Sales and marketing













27,516

















27,357













Research and development













1,741

















2,143













Reimbursement, general and administrative













19,998

















16,261













Intangible asset amortization and earn-out













633

















632













Total operating expenses













49,888

















46,393















Loss from operations















(4,542





)













(2,964





)









Interest income













895

















713













Interest expense













(424





)













(567





)









Other income













—

















9















Loss before income taxes















(4,071





)













(2,809





)









Income tax benefit













(1,097





)













(600





)











Net loss











$





(2,974





)









$





(2,209





)









Net loss per common share

































Basic









$





(0.13





)









$





(0.09





)









Diluted









$





(0.13





)









$





(0.09





)









Weighted-average common shares used to compute net loss per common share

































Basic













23,710,643

















23,665,829













Diluted













23,710,643

















23,665,829



































































































Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows











(Unaudited)



































Three Months Ended March 31,











(In thousands)











2025













2024













Cash flows from operating activities



































Net loss









$





(2,974





)









$





(2,209





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

































Depreciation and amortization













1,726

















1,634













Deferred income taxes













252

















84













Stock-based compensation expense













2,066

















2,039













Loss on disposal of property and equipment and intangibles













5

















—













Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:

































Accounts receivable, net













9,244

















2,682













Net investment in leases













(310





)













(129





)









Inventories













(201





)













1,683













Income taxes













(1,347





)













(693





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets













(2,452





)













(787





)









Right of use operating lease assets













(267





)













2













Accounts receivable, non-current













—

















3,983













Accounts payable













1,387

















(1,396





)









Accrued payroll and related taxes













(6,994





)













(5,766





)









Accrued expenses and other liabilities













282

















(203





)









Net cash provided by operating activities













417

















924















Cash flows from investing activities



































Purchases of property and equipment













(379





)













(482





)









Intangible assets expenditures













(28





)













(20





)









Net cash used in investing activities













(407





)













(502





)











Cash flows from financing activities



































Payments on note payable













(750





)













(750





)









Proceeds from exercise of common stock options













10

















1













Payments for repurchases of common stock













(10,018





)













—













Net cash used in financing activities













(10,758





)













(749





)











Net decrease in cash















(10,748





)













(327





)









Cash – beginning of period













94,367

















61,033













Cash – end of period









$





83,619













$





60,706















































Supplemental cash flow disclosure



































Cash paid for interest









$





444













$





583













Cash paid for taxes









$





15













$





54













Accrued excise tax on stock repurchases









$





50













$





—













Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid









$





189













$





225





















































The following table summarizes revenue by product line for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:



















































Three Months Ended





















March 31,











(In thousands)















2025













2024













Revenue



































Lymphedema products









$





50,554













$





52,313













Airway clearance products













10,714

















8,775













Total









$





61,268













$





61,088















































Percentage of total revenue



































Lymphedema products













83





%













86





%









Airway clearance products













17





%













14





%









Total













100





%













100





%

















































The following table contains a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, as well as the dollar and percentage change between the comparable periods:



































































Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.













Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA











(Unaudited)











































































Three Months Ended













Increase





















March 31,













(Decrease)











(Dollars in thousands)











2025













2024













$













%













Net loss











$





(2,974





)









$





(2,209





)









$





(765





)









35





%









Interest (income) expense, net













(471





)













(146





)













(325





)









N.M.





%









Income tax benefit













(1,097





)













(600





)













(497





)









83





%









Depreciation and amortization













1,726

















1,634

















92













6





%









Stock-based compensation













2,066

















2,039

















27













1





%









Executive transition costs













491

















315

















176













56





%











Adjusted EBITDA











$





(259





)









$





1,033













$





(1,292





)









(125





)%













































































The following table contains a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024:































Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.













Reconciliation of Net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA











(Unaudited)







































Year Ended











(Dollars in thousands)











December 31, 2024













Net income











$





16,960













Interest (income) expense, net













(1,299





)









Income tax expense













6,529













Depreciation and amortization













6,793













Stock-based compensation













7,819













Executive transition costs













248















Adjusted EBITDA











$





37,050





































The following table contains a reconciliation of GAAP net income guidance range to the Adjusted EBITDA guidance range for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025:











































Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.













Reconciliation of FY 2025 GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance











(Unaudited)



















































Twelve Months Ended





















December 31, 2025











(Dollars in thousands)















Low

















High













Net income











$





13,400













$





14,800













Interest income, net













(2,400





)













(2,400





)









Income tax expense













5,200

















5,800













Depreciation and amortization













6,700

















6,700













Stock-based compensation













8,600

















8,600













Executive transition costs













500

















500















Adjusted EBITDA











$





32,000













$





34,000























Investor Inquiries:







Sam Bentzinger





Gilmartin Group





investorrelations@tactilemedical.com



