Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Updates Revenue Outlook

Tactile Medical reports Q1 2025 results with slight revenue growth, increased gross margin, and a higher net loss compared to Q1 2024.
$TCMD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TCMD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR TINA SMITH purchased up to $100,000 on 11/12.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$TCMD Insider Trading Activity
$TCMD insiders have traded $TCMD stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL L. REUVERS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,276 shares for an estimated $560,996.
- KRISTIE BURNS (Sr. VP Mktg & Clinical Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,298 shares for an estimated $163,912.
- ELAINE M. BIRKEMEYER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,844 shares for an estimated $85,517.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TCMD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $TCMD stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC removed 459,166 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,865,513
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 272,258 shares (-30.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,663,779
- PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD added 265,241 shares (+463.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,543,578
- PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 210,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,597,300
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 207,186 shares (-23.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,549,096
- CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 195,102 shares (-10.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,342,097
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 192,186 shares (-43.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,292,146
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
MINNEAPOLIS, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”; the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company providing therapies for people with chronic disorders, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
First Quarter 2025 Summary & Recent Business Highlights:
Total revenue increased 0.3% year-over-year to $61.3 million
Gross margin of 74% versus 71% in Q1 2024
Net loss of $3.0 million versus $2.2 million in Q1 2024
Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.3 million versus positive Adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 million in Q1 2024
Repurchased $10.0 million of stock under the Company’s share repurchase program
Expanded launch of Nimbl to include patients with lower extremity conditions, the largest segment of the lymphedema market
Completed launch of a new customer relationship management (CRM) tool and previously announced optimization of sales organization
“Through the first quarter our team executed on several highly strategic, growth-oriented priorities. We launched Nimbl for lower extremity lymphedema, completed efforts to optimize our sales organization for scale and efficiency, and implemented a new CRM tool that equips our team with best-in-class resources to more efficiently reach lymphedema patients,” said Sheri Dodd, Chief Executive Officer of Tactile Medical.
“While these efforts have had a temporary impact on sales force productivity, we are thrilled with the progress made and firmly believe these transformational actions are essential to positioning Tactile for consistent, long-term growth. Our underlying business fundamentals remain firmly in place and we are meaningfully advancing each of our three 2025 strategic priorities to remain the competitive market share leader in medical device lymphatic therapy.”
First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Total revenue in the first quarter of 2025 increased $180 thousand, or 0.3%, to $61.3 million, compared to $61.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in total revenue was attributable to an increase of $1.9 million, or 22%, in sales of the airway clearance product line, offset by a decrease of $1.8 million, or 3%, in sales and rentals of the lymphedema product line in the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to the first quarter of 2024. The increase in airway clearance product line revenue was primarily attributable to increased placements of AffloVest among our durable medical equipment (DME) partners, while the decrease in lymphedema product line revenue was primarily attributable to a decrease in headcount of our field sales team.
Gross profit in the first quarter of 2025 increased $1.9 million, or 4%, to $45.3 million, compared to $43.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. Gross margin was 74% of revenue, compared to 71% of revenue in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in gross profit was primarily attributable to lower manufacturing and warranty costs.
Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2025 increased $3.5 million, or 8%, to $49.9 million, compared to $46.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in operating expenses was primarily attributable to planned strategic investments.
Operating loss was $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.
Other income was $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, and consisted primarily of interest income, net.
Income tax benefit was $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2024.
Net loss in the first quarter of 2025 was $3.0 million, or $(0.13) per diluted share, compared to $2.2 million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024.
Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net loss per share were 23.7 million in each of the first quarters of 2025 and 2024.
Adjusted EBITDA loss was $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to positive Adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.
Balance Sheet Summary
As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $83.6 million in cash and $25.5 million of outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement, compared to $94.4 million in cash and $26.3 million of outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement as of December 31, 2024. The Company repurchased $10.0 million of its stock during the first quarter under its repurchase program. As of March 31, 2025, $16.5 million remained available under the Company’s $30.0 million share repurchase program, which expires October 31, 2026.
2025 Financial Outlook
The Company is updating its 2025 financial outlook and now expects full year 2025 total revenue in the range of $309 million to $315 million, representing growth of approximately 5% to 8% year-over-year, compared to total revenue of $293.0 million in 2024. The Company’s prior 2025 guidance expectation was total revenue in the range of $316 million to $322 million, representing growth of approximately 8% to 10% year-over-year.
The Company now also expects full year 2025 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $32 million to $34 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $37.1 million in 2024. The Company’s prior 2025 guidance expectation was adjusted EBITDA in the range of $35 million to $37 million.
Conference Call
Management will host a conference call with a question-and-answer session at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 5, 2025, to discuss the results of the quarter. Those who would like to participate may dial 877-407-3088 (201-389-0927 for international callers) and provide access code 13752588. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.tactilemedical.com.
For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 877-660-6853 (201-612-7415 for international callers); access code 13752588. The webcast will be archived at investors.tactilemedical.com.
About Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (DBA Tactile Medical)
Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. Tactile Medical collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.
Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, including guidance for the full year 2025. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “confident,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “project,” “goals,” “look forward,” “poised,” “designed,” “plan,” “return,” “focused,” “prospects” or “remain” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties outside of the Company’s control that can make such statements untrue, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to obtain reimbursement from third-party payers for its products; adverse economic conditions, including inflation, rising interest rates or a recession; the adequacy of the Company’s liquidity to pursue its business objectives; price increases for supplies and components; wage and component price inflation; loss of a key supplier or other supply chain disruptions; entry of new competitors and/or competitive products; compliance with and changes in federal, state and local government regulation; technological obsolescence of, or quality issues with, the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to expand its business through strategic acquisitions; the Company’s ability to integrate acquisitions and related businesses; the effects of current and future U.S. and foreign trade policy and tariff actions; or the inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA, which differs from financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA in this release represents net income (loss), plus interest expense, net, or less interest income, net, less income tax benefit or plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus stock-based compensation expense and plus executive transition costs. Reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in this press release.
This non-GAAP financial measure is presented because the Company believes it is a useful indicator of its operating performance. Management uses this measure principally as a measure of the Company’s operating performance and for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company’s annual operating plan and financial projections. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors as supplemental information and because it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in its industry. The Company also believes this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to its management and investors as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is used as a performance metric in the Company’s compensation program.
The non-GAAP financial measure presented in this release should not be considered as an alternative to, or superior to, its respective GAAP financial measure, as a measure of financial performance or cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and it should not be construed to imply that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management’s discretionary use, as it does not reflect certain cash requirements such as tax payments, debt service requirements, capital expenditures and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future. Adjusted EBITDA contains certain other limitations, including the failure to reflect our cash expenditures, cash requirements for working capital needs and cash costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. In evaluating non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company’s presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on the Company’s GAAP results in addition to using non-GAAP financial measures on a supplemental basis. The Company’s definition of these non-GAAP financial measures is not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
2025
2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash
$
83,619
$
94,367
Accounts receivable, net
35,693
44,937
Net investment in leases
14,850
14,540
Inventories
18,867
18,666
Income taxes receivable
1,193
—
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
5,900
5,053
Total current assets
160,122
177,563
Non-current assets
Property and equipment, net
5,391
5,603
Right of use operating lease assets
16,174
16,633
Intangible assets, net
41,866
42,789
Goodwill
31,063
31,063
Deferred income taxes
18,059
18,311
Other non-current assets
7,567
5,962
Total non-current assets
120,120
120,361
Total assets
$
280,242
$
297,924
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
7,224
$
5,648
Note payable
2,956
2,956
Accrued payroll and related taxes
10,929
17,923
Accrued expenses
7,177
7,780
Income taxes payable
—
270
Operating lease liabilities
3,036
2,980
Other current liabilities
4,079
3,147
Total current liabilities
35,401
40,704
Non-current liabilities
Note payable, non-current
22,481
23,220
Accrued warranty reserve, non-current
1,201
1,209
Income taxes payable, non-current
355
239
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
15,173
15,955
Total non-current liabilities
39,210
40,623
Total liabilities
74,611
81,327
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 23,584,471 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025; 23,883,475 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024
24
24
Additional paid-in capital
172,727
180,719
Retained earnings
32,880
35,854
Total stockholders’ equity
205,631
216,597
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
280,242
$
297,924
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
2025
2024
Revenue
Sales revenue
$
52,469
$
53,307
Rental revenue
8,799
7,781
Total revenue
61,268
61,088
Cost of revenue
Cost of sales revenue
13,891
14,944
Cost of rental revenue
2,031
2,715
Total cost of revenue
15,922
17,659
Gross profit
Gross profit - sales revenue
38,578
38,363
Gross profit - rental revenue
6,768
5,066
Gross profit
45,346
43,429
Operating expenses
Sales and marketing
27,516
27,357
Research and development
1,741
2,143
Reimbursement, general and administrative
19,998
16,261
Intangible asset amortization and earn-out
633
632
Total operating expenses
49,888
46,393
Loss from operations
(4,542
)
(2,964
)
Interest income
895
713
Interest expense
(424
)
(567
)
Other income
—
9
Loss before income taxes
(4,071
)
(2,809
)
Income tax benefit
(1,097
)
(600
)
Net loss
$
(2,974
)
$
(2,209
)
Net loss per common share
Basic
$
(0.13
)
$
(0.09
)
Diluted
$
(0.13
)
$
(0.09
)
Weighted-average common shares used to compute net loss per common share
Basic
23,710,643
23,665,829
Diluted
23,710,643
23,665,829
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
(In thousands)
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(2,974
)
$
(2,209
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,726
1,634
Deferred income taxes
252
84
Stock-based compensation expense
2,066
2,039
Loss on disposal of property and equipment and intangibles
5
—
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:
Accounts receivable, net
9,244
2,682
Net investment in leases
(310
)
(129
)
Inventories
(201
)
1,683
Income taxes
(1,347
)
(693
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(2,452
)
(787
)
Right of use operating lease assets
(267
)
2
Accounts receivable, non-current
—
3,983
Accounts payable
1,387
(1,396
)
Accrued payroll and related taxes
(6,994
)
(5,766
)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
282
(203
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
417
924
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(379
)
(482
)
Intangible assets expenditures
(28
)
(20
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(407
)
(502
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Payments on note payable
(750
)
(750
)
Proceeds from exercise of common stock options
10
1
Payments for repurchases of common stock
(10,018
)
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(10,758
)
(749
)
Net decrease in cash
(10,748
)
(327
)
Cash – beginning of period
94,367
61,033
Cash – end of period
$
83,619
$
60,706
Supplemental cash flow disclosure
Cash paid for interest
$
444
$
583
Cash paid for taxes
$
15
$
54
Accrued excise tax on stock repurchases
$
50
$
—
Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid
$
189
$
225
The following table summarizes revenue by product line for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(In thousands)
2025
2024
Revenue
Lymphedema products
$
50,554
$
52,313
Airway clearance products
10,714
8,775
Total
$
61,268
$
61,088
Percentage of total revenue
Lymphedema products
83
%
86
%
Airway clearance products
17
%
14
%
Total
100
%
100
%
The following table contains a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, as well as the dollar and percentage change between the comparable periods:
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Increase
March 31,
(Decrease)
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2024
$
%
Net loss
$
(2,974
)
$
(2,209
)
$
(765
)
35
%
Interest (income) expense, net
(471
)
(146
)
(325
)
N.M.
%
Income tax benefit
(1,097
)
(600
)
(497
)
83
%
Depreciation and amortization
1,726
1,634
92
6
%
Stock-based compensation
2,066
2,039
27
1
%
Executive transition costs
491
315
176
56
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(259
)
$
1,033
$
(1,292
)
(125
)%
The following table contains a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024:
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2024
Net income
$
16,960
Interest (income) expense, net
(1,299
)
Income tax expense
6,529
Depreciation and amortization
6,793
Stock-based compensation
7,819
Executive transition costs
248
Adjusted EBITDA
$
37,050
The following table contains a reconciliation of GAAP net income guidance range to the Adjusted EBITDA guidance range for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025:
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
Reconciliation of FY 2025 GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
(Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2025
(Dollars in thousands)
Low
High
Net income
$
13,400
$
14,800
Interest income, net
(2,400
)
(2,400
)
Income tax expense
5,200
5,800
Depreciation and amortization
6,700
6,700
Stock-based compensation
8,600
8,600
Executive transition costs
500
500
Adjusted EBITDA
$
32,000
$
34,000
Investor Inquiries:
Sam Bentzinger
Gilmartin Group
investorrelations@tactilemedical.com
