Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reports 10% Revenue Growth in Q4 2024 and Announces Strategic Leadership Changes

February 18, 2025 — 04:14 pm EST

Tactile Medical reports 10% revenue growth in Q4 2024, with expanded product launches and improved financial metrics.

Quiver AI Summary

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, showcasing a 10% year-over-year revenue increase in Q4 to $85.6 million and a 7% increase for the full year to $293 million. The company's gross margin improved to 75% in Q4, with net income rising to $9.7 million compared to $8.2 million in the prior year. Significant milestones included the expanded launch of its Nimbl platform for lower extremity lymphedema patients and key appointments in management. For 2025, Tactile projects revenue growth of about 8% to 10%, aiming for total revenues between $316 million and $322 million, while adjusted EBITDA is expected to range from $35 million to $37 million. The company emphasizes its commitment to improving patient experiences and expanding treatment options.

Potential Positives

  • Total revenue increased 10% year-over-year in Q4 2024 to $85.6 million, indicating strong demand for the company’s products.
  • Gross margin improved to 75% in Q4 2024 compared to 72% in Q4 2023, reflecting better cost management and pricing strategies.
  • Net income in Q4 2024 was $9.7 million, up from $8.2 million in Q4 2023, showcasing enhanced profitability.
  • Appointment of Laura King to the Board of Directors and promotion of Aaron Snodgrass to Senior Vice President of Sales highlight the company’s commitment to strong leadership and strategic growth.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income for the full year 2024 decreased significantly to $17.0 million, down from $28.5 million in 2023, indicating a substantial decline in profitability.
  • Despite a revenue increase, operating expenses rose by 17% in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023, which may signal potential inefficiencies or escalating costs.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 is projected to decrease to a range of $35 million to $37 million, compared to $37.1 million in 2024, which could reflect concerns about future operational performance and profitability.

FAQ

What were Tactile Medical's revenue figures for Q4 2024?

Total revenue for Q4 2024 was $85.6 million, up 10% year-over-year.

How did Tactile Medical's net income change in 2024?

Net income for 2024 was $17.0 million, a decrease from $28.5 million in the previous year.

What are the key highlights from Tactile Medical's business in Q4 2024?

Key highlights include a 10% revenue increase, expanded Nimbl launch, and a new board appointment.

What is Tactile Medical's financial outlook for 2025?

The company projects total revenue between $316 million and $322 million, reflecting an 8-10% growth.

Who is Tactile Medical's new Senior Vice President of Sales?

Aaron Snodgrass has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Sales, effective February 18, 2025.

$TCMD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TCMD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$TCMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $TCMD stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”; the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company providing therapies for people with chronic disorders, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





Fourth Quarter 2024 Summary & Recent Business Highlights:





  • Total revenue increased 10% year-over-year to $85.6 million


  • Gross margin of 75% versus 72% in Q4 2023


  • Net income of $9.7 million versus $8.2 million in Q4 2023


  • Adjusted EBITDA of $16.2 million versus $15.4 million in Q4 2023


  • Expanded launch of Nimbl to include patients with lower extremity lymphedema


  • Appointed Laura King to Board of Directors


  • Promoted Aaron Snodgrass to Senior Vice President, Sales, effective February 18, 2025







Full Year 2024 Summary:





  • Total revenue increased 7% year-over-year in 2024 to $293.0 million


  • Gross margin of 74% in 2024, compared to 71% in 2023


  • Operating cashflow of $40.7 million in 2024, compared to $35.9 million in 2023


  • Ended 2024 with $94.4 million in cash, up from $61.0 million at the end of 2023



“Our fourth quarter results capped off a dynamic year for Tactile, during which we launched our next-generation lymphedema platform, generated clinical evidence supporting the value of our therapies, deployed new workflow-related tools to enhance speed and efficiency in order operations, and served over 79,000 patients with our lymphedema and airway clearance solutions,” said Sheri Dodd, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tactile Medical. “Financially, we demonstrated a consistent ability to strengthen our balance sheet and expand profitability, while also delivering double-digit revenue growth in the fourth quarter.”



Ms. Dodd concluded, “Our financial and operational progress in 2024, coupled with strong market fundamentals and an innovative portfolio, leaves us confident that we are well-positioned to advance our market leadership this year and over the long-term while delivering sustainable, profitable growth. In 2025, we will also continue investing in our strategic priority to enhance the overall patient experience, including through improving access to care, expanding treatment options, and supporting the end-to-end patient journey.”





Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results




Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $7.9 million, or 10%, to $85.6 million, compared to $77.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in total revenue was attributable to an increase of $7.6 million, or 11%, in sales and rentals of the lymphedema product line and an increase of $0.3 million, or 4%, in sales of the airway clearance product line in the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.



Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $8.4 million, or 15%, to $64.4 million, compared to $56.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Gross margin was 75.2% of revenue, compared to 72.1% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $7.6 million, or 17%, to $51.9 million, compared to $44.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Operating income was $12.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $11.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Interest income was $0.9 million in each of the fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023.



Interest expense was $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Income tax expense was $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $9.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to $8.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net income per share were 24.5 million and 23.8 million for the fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively.



Adjusted EBITDA was $16.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $15.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Full Year 2024 Financial Results




Total revenue in the full year of 2024 increased $18.6 million, or 7%, to $293.0 million, compared to $274.4 million in the full year of 2023. The increase in total revenue was attributable to an increase of $17.6 million, or 7%, in sales and rentals of the lymphedema product line and an increase of $0.9 million, or 3%, in sales of the airway clearance product line in the full year of 2024, compared to the full year of 2023.



Net income in the full year of 2024 was $17.0 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $28.5 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, in the full year of 2023.



Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net income per share were 24.1 million and 23.2 million in the full year of 2024 and 2023, respectively.



Adjusted EBITDA was $37.1 million in the full year of 2024, compared to $29.7 million in the full year of 2023.





Balance Sheet Summary




As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $94.4 million in cash and $26.3 million of outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement, compared to $61.0 million in cash and $29.3 million of outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement as of December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2024, $26.5 million remained available under the Company’s $30.0 million share repurchase program, which became effective on October 30, 2024, and expires October 31, 2026.





2025 Financial Outlook




The Company expects full year 2025 total revenue in the range of $316 million to $322 million, representing growth of approximately 8% to 10% year-over-year, compared to total revenue of $293.0 million in 2024. The Company also expects full year 2025 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $35 million to $37 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $37.1 million in 2024.





Conference Call




Management will host a conference call with a question-and-answer session at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 18, 2025, to discuss the results of the quarter and fiscal year. Those who would like to participate may dial 877-407-3088 (201-389-0927 for international callers) and provide access code 13751026. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.tactilemedical.com.



For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 877-660-6853 (201-612-7415 for international callers); access code 13751026. The webcast will be archived at investors.tactilemedical.com.





About Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (DBA Tactile Medical)




Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. Tactile Medical collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.





Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements




This release contains forward-looking statements, including guidance for the full year 2025. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “confident,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “project,” “goals,” “look forward,” “poised,” “designed,” “plan,” “return,” “focused,” “prospects” or “remain” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties outside of the Company’s control that can make such statements untrue, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to obtain reimbursement from third-party payers for its products; the impacts of inflation, rising interest rates or a recession; the adequacy of the Company’s liquidity to pursue its business objectives; adverse economic conditions or intense competition; price increases for supplies and components; wage and component price inflation; loss of a key supplier; entry of new competitors and products; compliance with and changes in federal, state and local government regulation; loss or retirement of key executives, including prior to identifying a successor; technological obsolescence of the Company’s products; technical problems with the Company’s research and products; the Company’s ability to expand its business through strategic acquisitions; the Company’s ability to integrate acquisitions and related businesses; the effects of current and future U.S. and foreign trade policy and tariff actions; or the inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures




This press release includes the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA, which differs from financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA in this release represents net income, plus interest expense, net, or less interest income, net, less income tax benefit or plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus stock-based compensation expense, plus or minus the change in fair value of earn-out and plus executive transition costs. Reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in this press release.



This non-GAAP financial measure is presented because the Company believes it is a useful indicator of its operating performance. Management uses this measure principally as a measure of the Company’s operating performance and for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company’s annual operating plan and financial projections. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors as supplemental information and because it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in its industry. The Company also believes this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to its management and investors as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is used as a performance metric in the Company’s compensation program.



The non-GAAP financial measure presented in this release should not be considered as an alternative to, or superior to, its respective GAAP financial measure, as a measure of financial performance or cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and it should not be construed to imply that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management’s discretionary use, as it does not reflect certain cash requirements such as tax payments, debt service requirements, capital expenditures and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future. Adjusted EBITDA contains certain other limitations, including the failure to reflect our cash expenditures, cash requirements for working capital needs and cash costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. In evaluating non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company’s presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on the Company’s GAAP results in addition to using non-GAAP financial measures on a supplemental basis. The Company’s definition of these non-GAAP financial measures is not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.




































































































































































































































































































































































































































Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.


Consolidated Balance Sheets




December 31,


December 31,

(In thousands, except share and per share data)


2024


2023



Assets






Current assets






Cash

$
94,367

$
61,033

Accounts receivable


44,937


43,173

Net investment in leases


14,540


14,195

Inventories


18,666


22,527

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


5,053


4,366

Total current assets


177,563


145,294


Non-current assets






Property and equipment, net


5,603


6,195

Right of use operating lease assets


16,633


19,128

Intangible assets, net


42,789


46,724

Goodwill


31,063


31,063

Accounts receivable, non-current






10,936

Deferred income taxes


18,311


19,378

Other non-current assets


5,962


2,720

Total non-current assets


120,361


136,144


Total assets

$
297,924

$
281,438



Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities






Accounts payable

$
5,648

$
6,659

Note payable


2,956


2,956

Accrued payroll and related taxes


17,923


16,789

Accrued expenses


7,780


5,904

Income taxes payable


270


1,467

Operating lease liabilities


2,980


2,807

Other current liabilities


3,147


4,475

Total current liabilities


40,704


41,057


Non-current liabilities






Note payable, non-current


23,220


26,176

Accrued warranty reserve, non-current


1,209


1,681

Income taxes payable, non-current


239


446

Operating lease liabilities, non-current


15,955


18,436

Total non-current liabilities


40,623


46,739


Total liabilities


81,327


87,796









Stockholders’ equity:






Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023








Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 23,883,475 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024; 23,600,584 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023


24


24

Additional paid-in capital


180,719


174,724

Retained earnings


35,854


18,894


Total stockholders’ equity


216,597


193,642


Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$
297,924

$
281,438




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.


Consolidated Statements of Operations






























Three Months Ended


Year Ended




December 31,


December 31,

(In thousands, except share and per share data)


2024


2023


2024


2023


Revenue












Sales revenue

$
75,270


$
67,407


$
256,012


$
239,493

Rental revenue


10,315



10,245



36,972



34,930

Total revenue


85,585



77,652



292,984



274,423


Cost of revenue












Cost of sales revenue


18,005



18,190



64,815



66,713

Cost of rental revenue


3,211



3,455



11,481



12,577

Total cost of revenue


21,216



21,645



76,296



79,290


Gross profit












Gross profit - sales revenue


57,265



49,217



191,197



172,780

Gross profit - rental revenue


7,104



6,790



25,491



22,353

Gross profit


64,369



56,007



216,688



195,133


Operating expenses












Sales and marketing


29,206



26,581



112,009



107,119

Research and development


2,038



1,793



8,832



7,823

Reimbursement, general and administrative


19,977



15,200



71,135



62,074

Intangible asset amortization and earn-out


633



633



2,531



76

Total operating expenses


51,854



44,207



194,507



177,092


Income from operations


12,515



11,800



22,181



18,041

Interest income


948



859



3,384



1,874

Interest expense


(472
)


(897
)


(2,085
)


(4,147
)

Other income







2



9



2


Income before income taxes


12,991



11,764



23,489



15,770

Income tax expense (benefit)


3,275



3,562



6,529



(12,745
)


Net income

$
9,716


$
8,202


$
16,960


$
28,515

Net income per common share












Basic

$
0.40


$
0.35


$
0.71


$
1.24

Diluted

$
0.40


$
0.35


$
0.70


$
1.23

Weighted-average common shares used to compute net income per common share












Basic


24,007,863



23,551,388



23,883,729



22,925,497

Diluted


24,473,898



23,771,490



24,138,244



23,176,169

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows







Year Ended December 31,

(In thousands)


2024


2023


Cash flows from operating activities






Net income

$
16,960


$
28,515

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization


6,792



6,539

Deferred income taxes


1,067



(19,378
)

Stock-based compensation expense


7,819



7,547

Loss on disposal of property and equipment and intangibles


308



3

Change in fair value of earn-out liability







(2,475
)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:






Accounts receivable


(1,764
)


11,653

Net investment in leases


(345
)


1,935

Inventories


3,861



597

Income taxes


(1,404
)


(721
)

Prepaid expenses and other assets


(3,929
)


72

Right of use operating lease assets


187



71

Accounts receivable, non-current


10,936



12,125

Accounts payable


(1,087
)


(3,853
)

Accrued payroll and related taxes


1,134



(311
)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


120



(6,464
)

Net cash provided by operating activities


40,655



35,855


Cash flows from investing activities






Purchases of property and equipment


(2,392
)


(2,324
)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment


12






Intangible assets expenditures


(117
)


(157
)

Net cash used in investing activities


(2,497
)


(2,481
)


Cash flows from financing activities






Proceeds from issuance of note payable







8,250

Payments on earn-out







(10,575
)

Payments on note payable


(3,000
)


(3,000
)

Payments on revolving line of credit







(25,000
)

Payments of deferred debt issuance costs







(125
)

Proceeds from exercise of common stock options


24



14

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the employee stock purchase plan


1,660



1,541

Payments for repurchases of common stock


(3,508
)





Proceeds from issuance of common stock at market







34,625

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities


(4,824
)


5,730


Net increase (decrease) in cash


33,334



39,104

Cash – beginning of period


61,033



21,929

Cash – end of period

$
94,367


$
61,033









Supplemental cash flow disclosure






Cash paid for interest

$
2,106


$
4,560

Cash paid for taxes

$
6,848


$
5,815

Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid

$
76


$
528











The following table summarizes revenue by product line for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:


Three Months Ended


Year Ended




December 31,


December 31,

(In thousands)


2024


2023


2024


2023


Revenue












Lymphedema products

$
77,083


$
69,464


$
259,361


$
241,721

Airway clearance products


8,502



8,188



33,623



32,702

Total

$
85,585


$
77,652


$
292,984


$
274,423















Percentage of total revenue












Lymphedema products


90
%


89
%


89
%


88
%

Airway clearance products


10
%


11
%


11
%


12
%

Total


100
%


100
%


100
%


100
%



















The following table contains a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, as well as the dollar and percentage change between the comparable periods:




































































































































































































































































































































































































Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.


Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended


Increase


Year Ended


Increase




December 31,


(Decrease)


December 31,


(Decrease)

(Dollars in thousands)


2024


2023


$


%


2024


2023


$


%


Net income

$
9,716


$
8,202

$
1,514


18

%

$
16,960


$
28,515


$
(11,555
)

41

%

Interest (income) expense, net


(476
)


38


(514
)

N.M.

%


(1,299
)


2,273



(3,572
)

(157
)
%

Income tax expense (benefit)


3,275



3,562


(287
)

(8
)
%


6,529



(12,745
)


19,274


(151
)

Depreciation and amortization


1,714



1,624


90


6

%


6,793



6,539



254


4

%

Stock-based compensation


1,850



1,950


(100
)

(5
)
%


7,819



7,547



272


4

%

Change in fair value of earn-out


















%







(2,475
)


2,475


(100
)
%

Executive transition costs


137







137





%


248








248





%


Adjusted EBITDA

$
16,216


$
15,376

$
840


5

%

$
37,050


$
29,654


$
7,396


25

%


































The following table contains a reconciliation of GAAP net income guidance range to the Adjusted EBITDA guidance range for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025:







Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.


Reconciliation of FY 2025 GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

(Unaudited)











Year Ended




December 31, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)




Low




High


Net income

$
15,750


$
17,150

Interest income, net


(2,500
)


(2,500
)

Income tax expense benefit


6,100



6,700

Depreciation and amortization


6,700



6,700

Stock-based compensation


8,800



8,800

Executive transition costs


150



150


Adjusted EBITDA

$
35,000


$
37,000












Investor Inquiries:



Sam Bentzinger


Gilmartin Group


investorrelations@tactilemedical.com






