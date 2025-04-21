Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. to Release Q1 Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on May 5, 2025

Tactile Medical will release Q1 fiscal 2025 financial results on May 5, 2025, with a conference call at 5 PM ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. announced that it will release its first quarter financial results for fiscal year 2025 after market close on May 5, 2025. The company's management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the results, and those wishing to join can dial in or participate via a live webcast on the company's investor relations website. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference. Tactile Medical specializes in therapies for chronic conditions such as lymphedema and chronic pulmonary disease, focusing on at-home care and improved quality of life for patients.

Potential Positives

Announcement of Q1 fiscal year 2025 financial results release demonstrates transparency and accountability to stakeholders.

Hosting a conference call for investors reflects the company's commitment to engaging with shareholders and providing insights into financial performance.

Tactile Medical's focus on developing therapies for underserved chronic conditions highlights its dedication to addressing significant healthcare needs.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the financial results being released on May 5, 2025, may indicate a delay in transparency regarding the company's performance, which could raise concerns among investors.

The reliance on the upcoming conference call for discussing financial results could lead to speculation on what may be influencing the financial performance, potentially resulting in uncertainty for investors.

There is no mention of recent developments or innovations that could positively influence investor sentiment, which may suggest stagnation or a lack of forward momentum in growth initiatives.

FAQ

When will Tactile Medical release their Q1 2025 financial results?

Tactile Medical will release its Q1 2025 financial results on May 5, 2025, after market close.

How can I participate in the Tactile Medical conference call?

You can join the conference call by dialing 877-407-3088 or 201-389-0927 for international callers, using access code 13752588.

What time is the Tactile Medical conference call on May 5, 2025?

The conference call will take place at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 5, 2025.

Is the Tactile Medical conference call available to stream online?

Yes, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of Tactile Medical's website.

How long will the replay of the conference call be available?

The replay of the call will be available for two weeks after the event.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TCMD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TCMD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR TINA SMITH purchased up to $100,000 on 11/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$TCMD Insider Trading Activity

$TCMD insiders have traded $TCMD stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL L. REUVERS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,276 shares for an estimated $560,996 .

. KRISTIE BURNS (Sr. VP Mktg & Clinical Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,298 shares for an estimated $163,912 .

. ELAINE M. BIRKEMEYER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,844 shares for an estimated $85,517.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TCMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $TCMD stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MINNEAPOLIS, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”; the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company providing therapies for people with chronic disorders, today announced that first quarter of fiscal year 2025 financial results will be released after the market closes on Monday, May 5, 2025.





Management will host a conference call with a question and answer session at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 5, 2025, to discuss the results of the quarter. Those who would like to participate may dial 877-407-3088 (201-389-0927 for international callers) and provide access code 13752588. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.tactilemedical.com.





For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 877-660-6853 (201-612-7415 for international callers); access code 13752588. The webcast will be archived at investors.tactilemedical.com.









About Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (DBA Tactile Medical)









Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. Tactile Medical collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.







Investor Inquiries:







Sam Bentzinger





Gilmartin Group





investorrelations@tactilemedical.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.