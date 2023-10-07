Tactile Systems Technology (FRA:3L3) Price Target Increased by 9.99% to 29.29

The average one-year price target for Tactile Systems Technology (FRA:3L3) has been revised to 29.29 / share. This is an increase of 9.99% from the prior estimate of 26.63 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.35 to a high of 30.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 125.32% from the latest reported closing price of 13.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tactile Systems Technology. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 7.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3L3 is 0.15%, an increase of 12.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.42% to 22,340K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 970K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 805K shares, representing an increase of 17.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3L3 by 20.82% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 711K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3L3 by 34.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 702K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 602K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 640K shares, representing a decrease of 6.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3L3 by 40.12% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 566K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 577K shares, representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3L3 by 80.57% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.