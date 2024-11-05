Tactile Systems downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG

BTIG downgraded Tactile Systems (TCMD) to Neutral from Buy without a price target following the Q3 report. While the shares are inexpensive and Tactile announced a $30M share buyback, the “nagging documentation requirements” are hampering productivity gains within the sales force and impacting growth in other payer channels, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm is concerned these dynamics will persist for the next few quarters even in the face of the company’s remediation efforts.
