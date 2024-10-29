News & Insights

Stocks

Tactical Resources Plans Nasdaq Move with Business Merger

October 29, 2024 — 12:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tactical Resources Corp. (TSE:RARE) has released an update.

Tactical Resources Corp. has filed a Form F-4 Registration Statement with the SEC as part of its proposed business combination with Plum Acquisition Corp. III to create a new publicly traded entity. The move is expected to support Tactical Resources’ strategy for producing rare earth elements at its Peak Project in Texas, enhancing its position in the U.S. rare earth supply chain. This development could provide significant opportunities for investors interested in the rare earth market.

For further insights into TSE:RARE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.