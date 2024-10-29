Tactical Resources Plans Nasdaq Move with Business Merger

Tactical Resources Corp. (TSE:RARE) has released an update.

Tactical Resources Corp. has filed a Form F-4 Registration Statement with the SEC as part of its proposed business combination with Plum Acquisition Corp. III to create a new publicly traded entity. The move is expected to support Tactical Resources’ strategy for producing rare earth elements at its Peak Project in Texas, enhancing its position in the U.S. rare earth supply chain. This development could provide significant opportunities for investors interested in the rare earth market.

