Taco Bell parent Yum Brands misses quarterly sales estimates

May 4 (Reuters) - Taco Bell parent Yum Brands Inc YUM.N missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly comparable sales on Wednesday, as industry-wide supply chain shortfalls and staffing pressures bit into the company's business.

The company, which also owns KFC and Pizza Hut chains, said comparable sales rose 3% in the first quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate for a 3.8% increase.

