Taco Bell-parent Yum Brands beats quarterly same-store sales estimates

May 3 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc YUM.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly comparable sales on Wednesday as more consumers opted for Taco Bell and KFC's cheaper menu items amid elevated levels of inflation.

The company's same-store sales rose 8% in the first quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of a 5.45% increase, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

